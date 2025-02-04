Hawkesbury App

03 February 2025, 7:04 PM
When the power went out across Wisemans Ferry during the 2022 floods, communication failures compounded the crisis. With Telstra’s network down and outdated equipment in the fire station, coordinating emergency efforts became nearly impossible. Volunteer firefighter Kim Brownlie recalled how power outages and communication breakdowns, common during fire seasons and storms, deeply impacted the station.“Power outages in the valley and the flow-on communications failures inevitably impact the fire station as they do with all other residents,” Brownlie said. “During those times, we’ve always adapted and found ways to communicate with the community, but these disruptions highlight the importance of robust and reliable communication systems.”Thanks to Endeavour Energy’s 2025 Powering Communities grant program, the Wisemans Ferry Rural Fire Service (RFS) will receive a much-needed upgrade to address these challenges. The grant will fund the installation of a Starlink satellite communication system and a state-of-the-art touchscreen smart TV, giving the station modern tools to serve the valley more effectively.The Starlink system will provide reliable communication even when traditional networks fail, while the smart TV will enhance training, After Action Reviews, and community engagement. Brownlie described the TV as a valuable addition: “The new TV will function as a large computer, facilitating training sessions and After Action Reviews. The more we learn, the better we can effectively utilise this information to better serve our community.”The Wisemans Ferry RFS team, made up of local volunteers, plays a vital role in this tight-knit community. “The majority of our volunteers are local residents, many of whom work within the valley,” Brownlie said. “We all share a strong desire to assist each other. When our neighbours require assistance, we strive to provide all possible support. We deeply cherish our home and are dedicated to its protection, even during disasters.”The news of the grant approval was especially meaningful for the team. “I was deeply moved,” Brownlie said. “Sharing this announcement with the team was an immensely gratifying experience. We are profoundly honoured to have been selected for this grant.”Brownlie acknowledged that while the upgrades may not provide an immediate benefit to residents, the long-term impact will be significant. “By enhancing our capabilities, we will indirectly contribute to improved firefighting services and better serve our community in the long run,” she said.
03 February 2025, 7:02 PM
The Richmond Bridge Project, designed to ease congestion and improve travel times across the Hawkesbury River, is facing scrutiny after it was revealed that Transport for NSW (TfNSW) based its traffic forecasts on conservative housing development projections - about half the actual number expected in the next decade.Underestimating the true scale of development could undermine the project’s claimed benefits, particularly travel time savings, external engineering experts told the Hawkesbury Post.TfNSW relied on figures provided by Hawkesbury City Council, which included only three developments - Redbank, Vineyard, and Glossodia. However, Council is aware of significantly more housing proposals in the pipeline. In June last year, Council presented a document showing approximately 7,000 new homes were planned or undergoing approval. The recent rezoning of land for an extension of the Redbank development for 300 - 350 homes is not included in the analysis. Council did not respond to the Hawkesbury Post’s inquiries on the matter.Traffic experts told the Hawkesbury Post that underestimating demand leads to underestimating travel time delays, while overestimating demand leads to inflated congestion projections.“ The question of what future developments to include in an analysis is subjective. Usually, existing and approved developments are considered in short-run forecasts. The agency could also do scenarios of other possible developments,” one engineering expert said.In this case, TfNSW did not model alternative development scenarios. It is unknown whether Hawkesbury Council provided any updated information to TfNSW when they became aware of future projections and new rezonings. As a result, the travel time projections in the report may not align with what residents are being led to expect. If the expected congestion relief is overstated, the bridge’s core purpose—reducing traffic delays—comes into question.TfNSW’s model assumes that by 2029, Redbank will have 1,400 dwellings. Vineyard, currently with 50 homes, is expected to expand by 2,500 dwellings by 2035. Glossodia’s development, slated to start in 2024, was forecast to deliver 580 dwellings by 2032.However, Council documents seen by the Hawkesbury Post show that the number of proposed and approved developments far exceeds the additional 4,480 homes accounted for in TfNSW’s projections. A surge in development west of the Hawkesbury River could bring more than 7,000 new dwellings in the coming years, excluding the 2,500 in Vineyard.According to the document, developers have plans to construct housing estates spanning more than 1,500 acres in North Richmond, Glossodia, Freemans Reach, and Grose Wold - all of which would impact traffic on the new bridge.Based on the limited developments supplied by Council, TfNSW’s modelling predicts reduced travel time. For example it forecasts reduced congestion in Richmond and North Richmond. The model claims that by 2029, westbound travel times during peak periods will drop by over one and a half minutes due to the new bypass. However, if the actual number of new developments proceeds as expected, these travel time savings are unlikely to materialise.TfNSW told the Hawkesbury Post that it will assess the traffic impacts of additional developments through its normal planning process when referrals are received from Council.“The traffic modelling includes the developments approved by Hawkesbury City Council at the time the modelling was undertaken. However, it assumes additional traffic growth in the wider network due to further housing development in the area. The proposed new Richmond Bridge would support future traffic growth beyond existing projections,” a TfNSW spokesperson said.Critics argue that outdated modelling has created an overly optimistic picture of the project’s benefits. “The problem isn’t just the incorrect data,” the engineering expert said. “It’s that this data is shaping decisions about infrastructure spending and future planning that will affect the region for decades.”Residents and councillors have raised concerns about the growing disconnect between promised infrastructure improvements and the realities on the ground. Hawkesbury Greens Councillor Danielle Wheeler has long criticised this approach. “There’s this really invidious idea that if you take that development, then you get the infrastructure to cope with the development,” Wheeler said. “When we know that that never happens, or if it does happen, it happens ten years later. And that’s too late for the people who are already living here. And it’s too late for people who are buying there as well. They have been sold a dummy.”
03 February 2025, 2:54 AM
For over a decade, By a Farmer’s Daughter has been a beloved fixture in Windsor, offering a unique blend of gifts, fashion, and locally made products. Founded by Alicia Goldstein, the store became a community staple, attracting customers looking for something special. But when Alicia decided to step away from retail, the future of the shop seemed uncertain.That’s when Angeline Noll stepped in. A longtime admirer, Angeline had known Alicia since their teenage years, when they both studied design. Though their careers had taken different paths, Angeline was drawn to the Hawkesbury and, eventually, to the store.“I knew how important the store was to Windsor and the area,” Angeline said. “When Alicia mentioned she was ready for change, I told her to call me if she didn’t find a buyer. A year later, she did.”Since taking over nearly a year ago, Angeline has embraced the shop’s legacy while adding her own touch. She has expanded the range of locally made and Australian-made products, supporting small businesses and artisans from the Hawkesbury.“We now stock items from the Naked Oil Company, which makes organic balms right here in the Hawkesbury,” Angeline said. “Alicia still creates her signature garments from recycled fabrics under her new Winnie Sisters label, and her hand-crafted quote cards and framed quotes under the Hand Karma label remain customer favorites.”By a Farmer’s Daughter is more than just a store - it’s a community hub. Angeline often finds herself chatting with loyal customers, some of whom return to Windsor specifically to visit the shop.“There’s a real loyalty to this shop,” she said. “Even people who’ve moved away come back because they love it. Windsor has only a handful of specialty stores, and each one helps keep the town vibrant.”For Angeline, owning the store has been a significant career shift. She had previously managed sales accounts for a major giftware company, but moving to the Hawkesbury with her family four and a half years ago has allowed her to work closer to home.“We love it here,” she said. “My husband, who’s from a farming background in the U.S., feels more at home than he ever has in Australia. It just felt like one of those life paths that was meant to be.”Running the store is a full-time commitment, with over 50 suppliers and a constantly changing inventory. But the rewards far outweigh the demands.“There’s a deep satisfaction in helping someone find the perfect gift,” Angeline said. “Customers appreciate having a local store with unique items, especially when they’ve been frustrated at big shopping centers.”To celebrate her first year at the helm and thank loyal customers, Angeline is hosting an event on March 1st and 2nd - a chance to reflect on the past and look to the future.“I’m incredibly happy with my decision to take on the store,” Angeline said. “Alicia put her heart and soul into this place, and I want to carry that forward. By a Farmer’s Daughter is part of Windsor, and I hope it stays that way for many years to come.”Sponsored Content
30 January 2025, 7:01 PM
A group of Hawkesbury-based DJs took over the Oxford Art Factory on January 24 in one of the first major events to spotlight the region’s growing electronic music scene in a city venue.The night featured a back-to-back (B2B) format, where two DJs played sets together, alternating tracks in a carefully curated performance. The lineup kicked off with Adz B2B Jellings, followed by Cav B2B Vanill, Cmash B2B Dunleaveit, and Mungo B2B Aggie, with Special K closing out the night.The event was organised by Riley Cavanagh, who spent the back end of 2024 planning the showcase.One of the DJ's who spoke to the Hawkesburby Post said the goal was to introduce audiences to music styles that are often overlooked in local pubs and bars.“There’s a real appetite for heavier sounds like techno, hard house, and garage, but in the Hawkesbury, it’s still a struggle to get venues to embrace them,” Cavanagh said. “This event gave us a chance to show what we can do on a bigger stage,” he said.The event drew more than 100 attendees, many of whom traveled from the Hawkesbury to support their local DJs. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with punters eager for more.Plans are afoot for an even larger event later in the year, once again at the Oxford Art Factory.“We’ve proven there’s an audience for this,” he said. “Now we’re looking to go bigger and better.”
27 January 2025, 9:00 AM
Hawkesbury City Council has honoured seven outstanding individuals and groups at the 2025 Australia Day Awards ceremony held at the Council Chambers in Windsor on Sunday.Mayor Les Sheather said the winners had made exceptional contributions to the community., “These awards celebrate those who inspire and support others, sharing their skills and time for the betterment of our community. It’s our way of recognising their efforts and encouraging them to continue their incredible work,” he said.2025 Hawkesbury Australia Day Award WinnersCitizen of the Year – Sarah CassimSarah Cassim, a business consultant and founder of Hawkesbury Women in Business, was named Citizen of the Year for her work to empowering women and fostering professional growth. Sarah’s group has grown from a small network to over 1,000 members, offering mentorship and creating a supportive environment for women in business. Beyond her work, Sarah contributes to mental health advocacy and domestic violence prevention through the Hope4U Foundation, leaving a lasting impact on the community.Young Citizen of the Year – Andrew ScarsbrookRecognised for his passion for agriculture, 25-year-old Andrew Scarsbrook has made a name for himself as a champion cattle judge and advocate for rural industries. Andrew, who was the 2024 Hawkesbury Rural Ambassador, shares his expertise with young leaders, promoting the importance of agriculture and food production in the community.Community Organisation of the Year – The Jeremiah ProjectThe Jeremiah Project received this award for its work supporting the homeless and vulnerable in the Hawkesbury. The organisation runs a community kitchen, distributes food hampers, and provides essential supplies such as camping gear and hygiene products. Founder Jacky Turano also helps individuals navigate life’s challenges, offering guidance and transportation to appointments and church services.Sportsperson of the Year – Indy AquilinaIndy Aquilina, a multi-talented young athlete, has excelled in soccer, futsal, athletics, and boxing. Representing Australia in futsal and earning accolades in boxing and cross-country championships, Indy’s dedication and achievements have set her on a path to compete with the junior Matildas in the near future.Local Heroes of the Year – Warren Doyle and Chris UnderwoodWarren Doyle: Warren was recognised for his volunteer work with the Hope4U Foundation and the Richmond Lions Club. His efforts include organising events to raise awareness for mental health and homelessness, including the Hawkesbury’s first winter sleep-out.Chris Underwood: Chris’s years of volunteer work have focused on ensuring the safety of schoolchildren crossing busy roads and maintaining the cleanliness of roadside areas. His commitment to improving both the community and the environment earned him additional recognition with the Environmental Award.Arts and Culture Award – Richmond PlayersThe Richmond Players, Australia’s oldest amateur dramatic society, were honored for their 72 years of contribution to the arts. The group not only delivers exceptional performances but also provides opportunities for young people to develop skills in acting, backstage work, and hospitality, enriching the cultural fabric of the Hawkesbury.
27 January 2025, 6:09 AM
For DAMAGING WINDS, HEAVY RAINFALL and LARGE HAILSTONESFor people in parts of Blue Mountains/Hawkesbury, Gosford/Wyong and Sydney areas.Issued at 4:47 pm Monday, 27 January 2025.Severe thunderstorms are occurring in western Sydney.The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 4:30 pm, a severe thunderstorm likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones was detected near Cattai and Glenorie. This thunderstorm is moving towards the east. It is forecast to affect Berowra and Maroota by 5:00 pm and Spencer, Brooklyn and Palm Beach by 5:30 pm.The State Emergency Service advises that people should:* Move your car under cover or away from trees. * Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony. * Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences. * Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill. * Keep clear of creeks and storm drains. * Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water. * If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue. * Unplug computers and appliances. * Avoid using the phone during the storm. * Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well. * For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
26 January 2025, 2:35 AM
A man has been charged with 10 offences after several weapons were allegedly located inside a vehicle in South Windsor.About 3am on Saturday 25th January officers attached to Hawkesbury Police Area Command’s Proactive Crime Team were conducting patrols in South Windsor when they observed a utility with registration plates that allegedly did not match the vehicle.Police stopped the vehicle and, following a search, several weapons and items of interest were located and seized.The driver of the vehicle – a 25-year-old man – was arrested and taken to Windsor Police Station, where he was charged with 10 offences:Armed with intent commit indictable offence,Custody of knife in public place,Goods in personal custody suspected being stolen,Have custody of an offensive implement in a public place,Drive motor vehicle during disqualification period,Use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road,Use uninsured motor vehicle on road,Use vehicle on road or road related area motor vehicle tax not paid,Unlawfully possess number plates, andUse registrable vehicle not display authorised number plates.He was refused bail to appear before Parramatta Local Court .
25 January 2025, 8:00 AM
Communities across the Hawkesbury region are now eligible for expanded disaster recovery support following the devastating storms and intense rainfall that impacted the area from January 15, 2025. The Albanese and Minns Governments announced that Hawkesbury, along with eight other local government areas (LGAs), has been added to the Natural Disaster Declaration list, unlocking critical assistance measures.This support comes in addition to aid already extended to Maitland, Port Stephens, and Snowy Valleys on January 18, with the potential for further expansions as more councils assess and report damage.Key assistance measures under the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) include:Emergency accommodation and immediate support for residents.Grants for low-income, uninsured households to replace essential items or repair homes.Financial assistance for councils and agencies to manage clean-up operations and restore damaged public assets.Concessional loans and freight subsidies for primary producers, small businesses, and non-profits.Grants for sporting and recreational clubs to repair damaged facilities.Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, welcomed the announcement, highlighting the impact of the storms on the Hawkesbury region. “I welcome the inclusion of Hawkesbury LGA. The damage was very localised but profound where the storm cells hit,” she said.Federal Minister for Emergency Management Jenny McAllister emphasized the importance of swift recovery for affected regions. “This assistance ensures that communities, including Hawkesbury, can access vital support to rebuild and restore their way of life,” she said, commending the efforts of first responders and local councils.NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib echoed her sentiments, urging councils to continue submitting impact assessments to expand relief efforts further. He also acknowledged the dedication of NSW SES volunteers and emergency responders, whose work has been critical during the disaster.Residents and businesses in Hawkesbury can find more information about available support at www.disasterassist.gov.au.
24 January 2025, 7:08 PM
The NSW Department of Transport is demanding nine times the standard processing fee to provide public information requested by the Hawkesbury Post under the Government Information (Public Access) Act (GIPA Act). The department claims the request will take nine hours to process, citing extensive review and consultation requirements.The Post is seeking access to critical information used by Transport for NSW to assess PFAS contamination levels in the Hawkesbury River - so hazardous that the department has determined workers will avoid exposure during construction for Stage 2 of the Richmond Bridge project. This data was referenced in a December 2024 report by Transport for NSW, yet when asked to release the information voluntarily, the department refused, prompting the formal GIPA application.Freedom of information, now known as GIPA’s (Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009) are vital tools for holding government agencies accountable. They provide transparency across areas such as transport, planning, and public health. For journalists and newspapers like the Hawkesbury Post, these requests ensure that the community has access to information it has a right to know, while verifying claims made by councils and agencies. However, the escalating costs of successive GIPA fees place a financial burden on community-focused journalism.Correspondence from Melissa Armstrong, Senior Advisor for Access Applications at Transport for NSW, outlined the itemised costs, which include reviewing the application, conducting searches, preparing documents, consulting with third parties, and drafting a decision letter. The total estimated cost of $270 is a significant departure from the typical processing fees associated with GIPA requests. See below for an itemised breakdown of the costs.The Post initially informally requested the data in December 2024, specifically citing its use in Transport for NSW’s report on the Richmond Bridge project. The report stated that analytical results from the Hawkesbury River showed PFAS concentrations exceeding ecological health assessment criteria under the National Environmental Management Plan (NEMP) 2.0. The findings warned that reusing contaminated water during construction could harm nearby waterways, flora, fauna, and human health.Despite the clear public interest in this information, Transport for NSW declined to provide it voluntarily, leading to the GIPA request. The clear identification of the information sought, the department claims that nearly 70% of the estimated nine hours required to fulfill the request will be spent reviewing 1,500 pages of documents and consulting with third parties, as mandated under the GIPA Act to protect sensitive information.This is the GIPA request by the Post:“'TfNSW Report published December 2024 titled; "New Richmond Bridge and Traffic Improvements Stage 2 - Review of Environmental Factors" page 366. In this report you reference analytical results from the Hawkesbury River showing PFAS concentrations. See paragraph below. I am seeking a copy of the data/report relied upon by TfNSW to make the comments below. analytical results from the Hawkesbury River show that the PFAS concentration exceeded the adopted ecological health assessment criteria under the NEMP 2.0. If PFAS-contaminated water from the Hawkesbury River is reused during construction (such as for dust suppression), this could harm nearby waterways, flora and fauna in the area, and impact human health. This would be avoided. To further minimise PFAS risk to human health, workers constructing the piers for the four-lane bridge from the Hawkesbury River would be in barges," the report stated.’”The itemised expenses provided by Transport for NSW for providing that information are: Action Time Estimate Cost• Confirm validity of application and assign to officer • Consider terms of the application • Assign searches to relevant business area 15 minutes (spent) $7.50• Searches performed by a subject matter expert from Safety, Policy, Environment and Regulation (SPER) with requisite knowledge of the information identified in your access application. 15 minutes (spent) $7.50 • Review of information retrieved, including considering and preparing information for release (a conservative estimate of 15 seconds per page applied to approximately 1500 pages): A preliminary review of the information reveals the documents contain third party personal and business information that will require consultation together with careful consideration to determine scope and any relevant public interest considerations for and against disclosure. 6 hours (estimate) (incl. 30 minutes spent) $180 • Consultation with third parties (5 third parties have been identified as requiring consultation) under section 54 of the GIPA Act) 1.5 hours (estimate) $45 • Drafting decision letter and providing access to information. 1 hour (estimate) $30 Total time estimated to be spent: 9 hours $270 information under the freedom of information legislation claiming it will take nine hours of work to process the application.
24 January 2025, 2:00 AM
Every day, around 150 Australians attempt to take their own lives - a sobering statistic that highlights the urgent need for suicide prevention training. In the Hawkesbury, Blue Mountains, Lithgow, and Penrith areas, where suicide rates exceed the national average, locals are being urged to step up and help tackle this crisis.Wentworth Healthcare, the organisation behind the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network, is calling on the community to complete a five-minute survey aimed at shaping suicide prevention training for 2025. The survey, which closes on 28 February, seeks feedback on how best to address the specific needs of these regions.“Suicidal distress is a human response to overwhelming suffering, and we all can provide immediate help to people who are in distress,” said Wentworth Healthcare CEO Lizz Reay. She stressed the importance of involving everyday people in the fight against suicide by equipping them with the tools to make a difference.Since launching its suicide prevention initiatives, Wentworth Healthcare has already trained more than 1,100 people through 45 workshops, giving participants the skills to recognise early signs of distress and take action. “Community Suicide Prevention training can combat the hesitancy that some people may feel in broaching the topic of suicide by empowering them with the knowledge and skills needed to support those in crisis when the opportunity arises,” Reay said.Many people avoid intervening because they fear saying the wrong thing. However, evidence shows that properly trained individuals can provide life-changing support. Workshop participants learn how to recognise warning signs, ask someone directly about their intentions, and respond safely.The issue is often misunderstood. Reay highlighted that suicide isn’t always linked to mental illness. “The factors contributing to suicide are complex and not always related to mental illness. Recent data shows that around a quarter of Australians who reported having suicidal thoughts or behaviours in the past 12 months had no symptoms of a mental disorder,” she said.The ripple effect of suicide reaches far and wide. Research reveals that one in three Australians aged 16 to 85 has been close to someone who either died by suicide or attempted to take their own life. “If you haven’t been directly impacted, you probably know someone who has,” Reay said.The figures underline the need for community-wide action. Reay said that whether you’re a parent, teacher, student, volunteer, or someone who frequently supports people in distress, the training can prepare you to make a difference when it matters most.Feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive. More than 90% of those who attended said they wanted to improve their communication skills with people in distress. After completing the training, 92% reported feeling better prepared to help someone contemplating suicide.Reay urged locals to take five minutes to complete the anonymous survey and help shape the next phase of this lifesaving program. Those who choose to provide their contact details can also receive updates about future training opportunities.“We want to ensure that the community training we offer continues to be relevant, accessible, and effective for those who need it most,” she said.Visit nbmphn.com.au/SuicidePreventionTrainingSurvey by 28 February and help make suicide prevention a priority.
22 January 2025, 1:36 AM
One of Australia’s leading water experts has urged urgent action to tackle global PFAS contamination crisisUniversity of Sydney, Head of Civil engineering Professor Stuart Khan, has called for a far-reaching ban on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) used in products both inside and outside Australia. Speaking at a parliamentary inquiry in Penrith today, Khan outlined the severe environmental and financial toll of PFAS contamination, warning that the "forever chemicals" pose an escalating threat to water safety, public health, and ecosystems worldwide. Professor Stuart Kahn, University of Sydney, Head of Civil engineering Khan’s comments come as concerns mount over the widespread pollution of waterways, soils, food, and wildlife. He stressed that nearly every molecule of PFAS ever created remains in the environment today, with many chemicals breaking down into newer forms of PFAS, continuing the cycle of contamination. The inquiry comes just days after the NSW Environmental Protection authority announced it would test the Hawkesbury River at Richmond in the next few months for the deadly cancer causing chemicals. It also follows news that workers on the new Richmond Bridge will be ordered to avoid contact with the water in the river. River water will not be used for dust suppression on the project due to health fears from the river water. Khan said the persistent pollution caused by PFAS now jeopardises the availability of safe, affordable drinking water, particularly in countries like the United States, where the cost to address PFAS contamination in wastewater alone could run into the billions. "Increasingly low levels of PFAS are now being deemed necessary for safe drinking water, yet reports of contamination are escalating," Khan said. "We risk the entire concept of affordable, safe tap water being undermined." The financial cost of PFAS clean-up efforts is staggering. Khan cited a report estimating that removing PFAS from the environment in the US could cost more than $50 billion over 20 years. In Australia, where treatment facilities are less equipped, the costs would likely be far greater. These costs would eventually be passed on to consumers, Khan noted, calling this practice "the opposite of the polluter pays principle." To address the growing crisis, Khan urged the Australian Government to expand regulations, particularly by banning a broader range of PFAS chemicals. "We need to include more substances on the IChEMS register and ensure better testing of consumer products for chemical residues," he said. He also advocated for the establishment of a national body to regulate chemical contamination and enhance scientific research into PFAS alternatives and removal technologies. Khan’s proposals also included a call for stronger action on water management. He recommended the creation of an Australian Safe Drinking Water Act to ensure consistent application of best practices in water quality management across the country. "If we continue to allow these chemicals to be used in products without proper oversight, the cost will be borne by all of us," he warned. "It’s time for Australia to take a much more proactive role in chemical regulation and protect future generations from these toxic substances." The urgent call to action comes as the global community grapples with the challenge of managing PFAS contamination, a problem that will require coordinated efforts, stricter regulations, and significant investment in new technologies to mitigate the damage caused by these persistent chemicals.
19 January 2025, 11:43 AM
The NSW Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) will test the Hawkesbury River at Richmond for PFAS chemicals within the next few months, marking the first investigation of its kind in nearly six years. The chemicals, commonly referred to as "forever chemicals," are linked to serious health risks, including cancer, and are notoriously difficult to remove from the environment.“The EPA will begin a new round of sampling in the Hawkesbury River at Richmond in coming months as part of the Government’s PFAS Investigation Program. Details of that sampling program, and results, will be shared with the community when they are available,” an EPA spokesperson told the Hawkesbury Post.The announcement comes amid growing concerns about PFAS contamination in the region, particularly in light of construction work on the new Richmond Bridge. Workers on the project will operate from barges to avoid direct exposure to the river, and PFAS-contaminated water will not be used for dust suppression due to its potential risks to human health and the environment. A Transport for NSW report confirmed that PFAS levels in the Hawkesbury River exceed the ecological health assessment criteria under the 2020 National Environmental Management Plan.“...Analytical results from the Hawkesbury River show that the PFAS concentration exceeded the adopted ecological health assessment criteria under the NEMP 2.0,” the report stated. It also noted that reusing PFAS-contaminated water during construction could harm nearby waterways, flora, fauna, and human health, adding to the urgency of addressing the issue.PFAS contamination in the Hawkesbury is a legacy of firefighting foams used at RAAF Base Richmond for decades. The chemicals have leached into the soil, groundwater, and river, spreading further with the tides and during floods. In 2018, an investigation by the Australian Department of Defence confirmed that PFAS had migrated from the base into surrounding areas, prompting precautionary dietary advice in 2019 to around 50 residents about consuming produce grown in contaminated soil or watered with tainted water.While the EPA conducted fish sampling in 2019, no further testing has been undertaken in the years since, leaving many residents concerned about how far PFAS has spread and the long-term impacts on health and agriculture. Untreated water from the river is widely used for irrigation, livestock, and recreation, raising questions about potential exposure risks.The EPA’s announcement also follows recent scrutiny of its handling of PFAS contamination in other areas. Earlier this month, the authority revealed plans to test Tower Beach in Botany Bay for PFAS substances, despite signage advising against swimming or fishing at the site without providing reasons for the warnings. When the Hawkesbury Post questioned the EPA about the lack of similar testing in Richmond, the agency responded by announcing the new round of sampling.A spokesperson for the EPA emphasised that the presence of PFAS in the environment does not necessarily indicate an immediate health risk. “Richmond residents continue to have access to town (tap) water which is safe to drink. The presence of PFAS in the environment does not necessarily mean there is a health risk. The Australian Department of Defence is continuing work on remediating the RAAF site,” the spokesperson said.The announcement comes admidst a NSW inquiry into PFAS contamination in waterways and drinking water. There is also a national inquiry looking into sources of contamination, potential health and environmental ompacts and the role of regulation..Concerns about PFAS have intensified in recent years, particularly after the federal government recommended lowering acceptable levels of the chemicals in drinking water in October last year. Final guidance is due in April. However, testing for PFAS in untreated wastewater and environmental sources remains limited. Sydney Water only tests for PFAS at filtration plants, as the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines apply solely to treated drinking water and not to raw water from rivers or dams.The Hawkesbury River is one of Australia’s most significant urban waterways, supplying drinking water to tens of thousands of residents and supporting agriculture, irrigation, and livestock production. Authorities continue to assure the public that Sydney’s drinking water remains safe.Globally, the health risks of PFAS have gained increasing attention. The United States Environmental Protection Agency has warned that there is “no safe level of exposure” to some of these chemicals, underscoring the need for comprehensive testing and action.
16 January 2025, 1:10 AM
The Hawkesbury was lashed by powerful storms overnight, leaving a trail of damage and disruption as emergency services worked tirelessly to respond to calls for help. The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has reported 1,890 incidents across the state since the thunderstorm system began yesterday, with 34 of those occurring in the Hawkesbury.Local crews were kept busy addressing the impacts of strong winds and heavy rain, which caused trees to fall and roofs to leak. In Windsor, a tree came crashing down onto the verandah of a granny flat on The Terrace, with large branches sprawling across the roof. At Marsden Crescent in Bligh Park, two trees blocked a road, creating further hazards for residents. Meanwhile, in South Windsor, a large tree came down on Cox Street, obstructing both lanes and forcing drivers to seek alternative routes. The storms caused havoc on the states power network with more than 15,600 customers without power this morning. At the peak last night more than 31,400 customers were without power, many of whom remained without power overnight due to conditions not being safe for crews.Emergency Services said that the dangers remain with wet soil, unstable trees, potential destructive winds and flash flooding. Residents have been urged to stay indoors where possible and to avoid fallen trees and powerlines. Flash flooding, they warn, can occur suddenly and without official alerts, making it vital to monitor conditions and avoid travel during heavy rain.As the storms continue, officials are advising against camping near rivers or creeks, which could rise quickly without warning, and cautioning against driving or walking through floodwaters, a danger that can prove fatal in even shallow depths.Weather forecasts suggest more rain is on its way. The thunderstorms are expected to combine with a low-pressure system, bringing significant rainfall through to Saturday. Predictions include widespread falls of 30 to 80 millimeters, with some areas potentially seeing 100 to 200 millimeters of rain. Friday is anticipated to be the peak day for rainfall.Share your photos of the storm and its aftermath in the comments below.Photo credit: SES Wilberforce
15 January 2025, 7:02 PM
Since the publication of this article, Hawkesbury City Council has revealed further information not released under the GIPA application that the deadline for its response to the Department of Planning on May 30, 2025 had been cancelled. HCC has yet to respond regarding its views on the development proposal. Hawkesbury Council has yet to lodge its advice regarding a $213 million tourist development proposed for Kurrajong Hills, sparking outrage from local residents who fear the project will devastate the environment, overwhelm infrastructure, and disrupt their community.Documents obtained by the Hawkesbury Post reveal the Council missed the May 30, 2024 deadline to submit its views to the NSW Planning Panel, on a massive tourist development set to reshape the region.“This project is a disaster waiting to happen,” a local resident told the Hawkesbury Post. “We’re talking about pristine bushland being cleared and a community put at risk in the event of a bushfire.”The proposed development, named "The Island’s Oasis," would transform the bushland site into a sprawling tourist destination with 311 permanent cabins, 120 lodge suites, camping and caravan sites, a large central clubhouse, six communal kitchens, and various recreational facilities. While the plans include upgrades to Hermitage Road and Bells Line of Road, local residents argue these changes are insufficient for the sheer scale of the project and again would see the felling of habitat.The developer is Tony Mehri who owns Merc Capital Group. His son Bashir Merhi, through his Balma Projects Pty Ltd, is also trying to push through a new development just up the hill in Kurrajong. He wants to build a large, modern gambling venue in historic Kurrajong Heights village. The environmental value of the Kurrajong Hills site has been a central point of contention. Large tracts of uncleared land, home to endangered Cumberland Shale-Sandstone Ironbark and Turpentine forests, would be cleared to create an asset protection zone, while vital riparian areas would also be affected. The land is known for its biodiversity, including a well-documented koala colony that would lose critical habitat.The resident - who wished to remain anonymous for now - said there was significant bushfire risks posed by the development, which borders Wollemi National Park and the site has only one narrow access road shared with an existing housing estate. “This is a death trap,” he said, recalling how the 2019 Gospers Mountain fire came within a kilometer of the site. “The developer’s suggestion of an alternative fire trail exit is completely unworkable.” The documents lodged with the Department of Planning also state the costings for the project are based on the use of lightweight prefabricated material where possible. Concerns about the developer’s intentions have further fueled public opposition. Tony Merhi of Merc Capital Group, who owns the land, has faced allegations that the project is less about tourism and more about securing approvals to increase the property’s resale value. Residents who spoke to the Hawkesbury Post pointed out that a previous attempt by Merhi to rezone the site for a 450-lot residential development was unanimously rejected by Council in 2013.At the time, Council concluded that the land lacked the infrastructure, environmental capacity, and fire safety measures needed to support such a large-scale development. In its assessment of the earlier proposal, Council concluded that the land “has no appropriate physical characteristics or environmental capability” to support development and warned that it would fragment land with significant ecological and agricultural value. Despite the similarities between the two projects, Council this time failed to make any submission to the Planning Panel regarding the current proposal.A GIPA request (Freedom of Information) sighted by the Hawkesbury Post sheds light on how the deadline to provide advice to the Department was missed. Council said that no formal consultation letter had been received, with communication limited to an automatic email notification. “...Council did not receive any cover letter, consultation letter or similar aside from the attached automatic email notification. Council has not yet made a submission in response to the consultation,” Council said. As a result, no advice was prepared or sent by the May 30, 2024 deadline.The failure has left residents feeling betrayed. “The community deserves better,” the resident said. “This development would permanently scar our region, and Council didn’t even bother to voice our concerns.”The developer has no track record of building or managing similar ventures, instead focusing on securing development approvals or rezoning before selling off projects. The costings for the project state that marketing, sales, promotional expenses, display unit costs, and any operational or ongoing maintenance expenses have not been accounted for. This omission raises questions about the developer's intentions. The available documents do not clarify what the developer plans to market or sell.Concerned residents have questioned the financial viability of the proposal, noting that the estimated $213 million investment would likely generate less than $20 million annually based on current NSW tourism occupancy rates. “This doesn’t add up,” he said. “It looks like a classic case of securing a development application just to sell the land at a higher price.”The project’s classification as a State Significant Development means the final decision rests with the NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC), effectively bypassing the local Council. However, the Council still had an opportunity to submit feedback to the Department.The developer is moving ahead with community consultation, scheduling a drop-in session at the Kurrajong Community Centre on Saturday, February 1 at the Kurrajong Community Centre, 30 McMahons Park Road, Kurrajong between 10am and 2 pm. Residents remain skeptical about whether their concerns will be genuinely addressed.“This isn’t just about one project,” one resident said. “It’s about the future of the Hawkesbury. Do we allow short-sighted, profit-driven developments to destroy what makes this place unique, or do we stand up for our environment and our community?”For more information about the project you can follow these links:Community Facebook Page Against the DevelopmentPlanning Panel documentsIsland Oasis Marketing Material The yellow line shows the development site.
12 January 2025, 6:14 AM
Developers are planning to dump a staggering 22.7 million tonnes of soil at Penrith Lakes in a controversial bid to raise the flood-prone site by up to three metres. The goal is to elevate the land to protect future developments from extreme flooding, but the proposal is already under fire.The site, located at 89-151 Old Castlereagh Road, sits within the Hawkesbury-Nepean floodplain, one of Australia’s most dangerous flood zones. The proposed changes would see the site raised by an average of 1.32 metres, with some areas elevated by nearly three metres. A consortium of major players, including Boral, Holcim, Hanson, and the Kerry Stokes-owned Seven Group owns the Penrith Lakes site. They want to develop the site for housing, commercial uses and recreation spaces however, its location on a floodplain has made these ambitions increasingly contentious.The developers submitted the proposal as a State Significant Development which effectively streamlines the planning process and bypasses local council assessment. They argue that raising the land levels would protect future development against a one-in-500-year flood, a measure far exceeding current planning levels.Developers already have approval to bring in 13 million tonnes of fill but want to increase this by 9.7 million tonnes, arguing it would safeguard the eastern portion of the site against catastrophic floods while causing “no fundamental change” to existing flood behaviour. However, many remain unconvinced.Regulators, including the Environmental Protection Authority, Penrith Council, and the Department of Planning, have called for detailed studies, particularly a comprehensive flood analysis. “The modification application as submitted proposes to import fill to enable part of the Penrith Lakes site to be flood-immune in the 0.2% AEP flood event,” wrote the Department of Planning in a letter to the developer. “The additional fill is proposed to be over the 0.2% AEP flood level for much of the site, with the fill being more than 2.5m above the identified 0.2% level. The Department requires rationale for filling to such a significant amount above the 0.2% flood level,” it said. The Department added it wanted more information about the proposed final landform at the site.Critics also point to the short exhibition time for public feedback. The community was given just 13 days to review and respond to the plans, which closed in late November.A spokesperson for PL Corporation write to the Hawkesbury Post rejected claims that housing was a consideration for the site which it claims aims to be a be a lesiure lifestyle,business and recreation destination for Western Sydney."There has been recent reporting on our proposal to modify two existing and long-standing State significant development (SSD) consents to increase the site’s flood immunity. The report incorrectly claimed that housing is a consideration, which is not the case. Our submitted modifications align with considerations outlined in the Deed focused on flood immunity across the landform. The proposed elevation supports stormwater control principles across the site."NSW Premier Chris Minns has publicly opposed building on flood-prone land, warning that such developments pose serious risks to safety, insurance, and financial stability. “You’re putting people and communities in danger,” Minns told the Hawkesbury Post in 2023. Despite these warnings, large-scale projects like Penrith Lakes continue to move forward, fuelling accusations of double standards.Tens of thousands of Hawkesbury residents, living below the one-in-500-year flood level, face heavy fines for importing fill to raise their flood-prone properties, while large developers appear to operate under far more lenient standards. A one-in-500-year flood would reach 20.2 metres at Windsor, surpassing the 19.7 metres recorded during the historic 1867 flood, the largest ever to hit the region.The developers’ report, prepared by consultants Water Technology, insists the project will have no major impact on flood behaviour at the site. However, the study fails to assess potential downstream impacts on Hawkesbury communities, nor does it consider the effects of climate change or changes to stormwater runoff. “Given these minor increases which occur in extreme flood events, the model results indicate no fundamental change to the existing flood behaviour at the site,” the report claims.The Penrith Lakes Scheme, established in 1987 under a Deed of Agreement with the NSW Government, was intended to transform the area into a model of urban living. However, shifting flood mapping and growing concerns about safety have repeatedly challenged this vision. Former Penrith MP Stuart Ayres, who once promoted the vision of homes “as far as your eye can see,” later reversed his stance, publicly stating that large-scale development was no longer feasible.Ayres now serves as CEO of the Urban Development Institute of Australia’s NSW branch, a vocal critic of stricter floodplain planning restrictions.The developer was granted approval in 2014 to bury 23,500 cubic metres of waste - including concrete, tyres, plastics, and demolition debris - on-site rather than removing it. This included 12,000 cubic metres of asphalt and road materials. The broader issue of flood management across the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley remains unresolved. Successive governments have failed to deliver meaningful mitigation measures, from the controversial - and unfunded - Warragamba Dam wall proposal to debates over raising flood planning standards. Increasing these standards, such as shifting from one-in-100-year to one-in-200-year flood levels, could devastate property values in flood-prone areas, making insurance and banking services inaccessible.This artist's impression of the Penrith Lakes project was included in the new modification application by developer consultant ARUP.The maps below compare flood depths at the site. The first illustrates current flood modelling depths for a 1:500 event, while the second shows the projected impact after adding 22 million tonnes of fill.The image below shows the current zoning at the site. The large pale blue area is currently unzoned.The map below shows the site subject to the new development application.
06 January 2025, 4:06 AM
Our council belongs to the people of the Hawkesbury,” says Peter Ryan, Hawkesbury's newest councillor. Ryan noted, “During the last two election campaigns, I have listened to many Hawkesbury residents, and they have sent me a clear message: they are tired of the party influence in our council.”“The people own the council. It's not owned by a group or anyone else. It should be 12 independent individuals making decisions in the best interests of the people of the Hawkesbury, and that’s how it should be. There should be no other influences,” he told the Hawkesbury Post.Ryan’s comments come at a critical juncture for the council, which continues to operate as a Liberal/Labor bloc with support from the pro-development Mayor Les Sheather. This entrenched voting pattern has fueled frustration in the community, particularly as it has driven contentious decisions favoring developers and jeopardizing environmental preservation.Stepping into this fraught landscape, Ryan was appointed through a NSW Electoral Commission countback following councillor Tom Aczel’s resignation. He brings a wealth of local knowledge and a strong connection to the Hawkesbury. Representing the People Not Parties team alongside Councillor Mary Lyons-Buckett, Ryan aims to champion transparency, responsible development, adequate infrastructure and the region’s long-term sustainability.“I’m not against development, but the development must consider the existing residents living in that area and the impact on them and our unique environment,” he said. “The issues we address now will affect the future of the Hawkesbury for years to come, for example, the increasing pressure on the stormwater and river management, roads and footpaths up keep, the delivery of essential services and public transport, along with flood and fire evacuation routes to mention a few, we need to keep in mind the ongoing costs of these items. We need open and transparent discussions about all these and development.”Ryan acknowledged the challenges posed by recent developments, including those at Redbank and Freeman’s Reach, which have sparked community concern. While he has not yet examined every detail, he said there needs to be a coordinated approach.“We can’t have development without adequate infrastructure and services,” he said. “For instance, you can’t drive across the planned North Richmond Bridge; it needs to be in place first, along with the rest of the required roads and infrastructure, they needs to be fully completed before adding more pressure on the roads from development.”Environmental considerations are central to his approach. “Our rivers have become stormwater channels rather than the beautiful rivers I grew up swimming in,” he said. “We shouldn’t put undue pressure on everything just to complete a development. If someone approaches me with a development proposal, I want to hear solid reasons.”Ryan also believes the council must prioritise community engagement and youth opportunities. “We need to understand our community’s strengths and weaknesses and know where to go to find solutions to our problems,” he said. “We are here for the community. We should be working with the Community, we need to be among the people.”Ryan’s passion for the Hawkesbury stems from a deep personal connection. A lifelong Pitt Town resident, he’s the fifth generation of his family to live in the area. “I’ve lived in Pitt Town for most of my life. My father grew up here, as did my grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather,” he said. “So, I’m nearly a local at Pitt Town.”With a 24-year career in the New South Wales Police and extensive community involvement through the Pitt Town Progress Association, Ryan is no stranger to service. As he embarks on his term, he’s committed to making decisions not just for now but for future generations.Ryan’s experiences in the Hawkesbury, from his childhood spent on family farms to playing football at McQuade Park, along with doing his apprenticeship as a carpenter with a local builder, allowed him to work on several historical buildings in the area. This has helped shape his vision for preserving the Hawksbury’s unique character. His involvement in the Pitt Town Progress Association, inspired by his father’s leadership, being on the committee and president of the Pitt Town Soccer club and Chairman of the Pitt Town ANZAC Day Planning committee underpins his belief in fostering stronger ties between council and community.Ryan is passionate about creating opportunities for Hawkesbury’s youth. “We need spaces where young people can express themselves,” he said. “Whether it’s bike tracks, sporting facilities or creative hubs, providing positive outlets.”Married to Debbie, with four children and ten grandchildren, who all live in or around the Hawkesbury, Ryan credits his family’s support as vital to his work. “ They are my greatest supporters and by far my harshest critics,” he said.
31 December 2024, 4:04 AM
This year, the battle over the Hawkesbury’s future dominated headlines, with development pressures, community protests, and environmental concerns all coming to the fore.The issue of inappropriate development was a constant presence, and it’s clear the community is becoming more vocal. One small protest this year was enough to bring in the NSW riot squad - a stark sign of rising tensions. Residents have made it clear they don’t want more sprawling estates or poorly planned projects that strip away the Hawkesbury’s unique semi-rural character. Even some residents of the new estates are starting to object to additional development plans.Despite this, a slim majority of the council, led by a Liberal-Labor voting bloc and supported by pro-development Mayor Les Sheather, continues to push through projects that align more with developer interests than community wishes. Developers are watching closely, monitoring social media and what we write here at the Hawkesbury Post. For them, the financial stakes are enormous. For the Hawkesbury, the environmental consequences are permanent.The Richmond Bridge project has also sparked significant debate. The newly released design plans offer plenty to digest, with only a short window for public feedback. We now know that $500 million won't be enough for the project, which has already been scaled back. We also know, as we have previously pointed out, that building a massive piece of infrastructure over the lowest part of a floodplain is no easy feat. The latest flood report takes great pains to reassure the public that their design of the bridge and approaching road’s impact on surrounding areas will be minimal. This marks a striking departure from the findings of a 2020 flood study, which concluded that all proposed routes - except for the southern Purple Route - would create upstream flooding by effectively damming the floodplain.“The preliminary results showed that by raising the road crossing, the floodplain would block a significant quantity of flow, necessitating numerous culverts or floodplain bridges to meet flood impact requirements,” the January 2020 report stated. We have plenty of questions about the design reports an questions about the impact on upstream flooding haven’t gone away. The devil, as always, is in the details, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on this infrastructure project as it unfolds in 2025.Next year also brings a federal election, which could have big implications for the Hawkesbury. Boundary changes may tip the scales in favor of the Liberal Party, setting the stage for a tight contest between incumbent Susan Templeman and new Liberal candidate Mike Creed. Creed, who campaigned as pro-environment during the local elections, has also since supported developers on the Council. With so much at stake, this election will be one to watch closely.And while the stakes are high in the political arena, so too are the challenges we face as a local, independent publication. As our audience continues to grow, so too do the legal threats we face. Despite it being illegal to use the law to silence a publisher for commercial gain, this remains a tactic that some try to use. As fellow Independent publisher Michael West Media highlighted in June: “The most egregious threat we have seen this year is the attack on local publisher Hawkesbury Post to take stories about Council’s dealings with property developers down or be dragged into court.”Despite these challenges, our commitment to reporting the stories that matter to you remains unchanged and our independence allows us to do it freely.In 2025, the fight for the Hawkesbury’s future will only intensify. The community’s pushback against inappropriate development isn’t going away, and neither are the pressures from those looking to capitalise on the region. We’ll be here to cover it all, shedding light on the issues that matter most to you.Thank you for your support this year - your contributions and advertising make everything we do possible. We are 100% publisher-funded, meaning we don’t rely on government grants or subsidies. Hawkesbury Council doesn’t advertise with us, and we even manage to pay our own legal fees! As a small, local start-up, we rely entirely on the community’s support to keep delivering the trusted, local news you deserve. Your backing helps us shine a light on the issues shaping the Hawkesbury and ensures the voices of our community are heard.Here’s to a new year and the stories we’ll uncover together.Samantha MagnussonEditorFor as Little a Cup of Coffee You Can Support Local News As a small, local start-up, we rely entirely on the community’s support to keep delivering the trusted, local news you deserve. Your backing helps us shine a light on the issues shaping the Hawkesbury and ensures the voices of our community are heard
30 December 2024, 8:33 PM
A 64-year-old man was taken into police custody last night (Monday night) after a stabbing incident in South Windsor.Emergency services were called to a house on Caldwell Street at about 7:20 pm, where officers from Hawkesbury Police Area Command found a 63-year-old man with stab wounds.The injured man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene before being transported to Nepean Hospital.Police established a crime scene and specialist officers secured the area.Police told the Hawkesbury Post that at approximately 9:10 pm, the 64-year-old man emerged from the property and was arrested. He was later taken to Blacktown Hospital.Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.For As Little a Cup of Coffee You Can Support Local News We Need Each Other. Donate today if You Can
27 December 2024, 5:40 AM
Advice: Putty Road, Colo Heights Fire, Hawkesbury (LGA) – Stay Informed – Colo Heights, Mellong, WomerahA bushfire is burning near Putty Road in the Colo Heights area. Stay informed because conditions could change.The fire is burning in bushland east of Putty Road, approximately 5km south of Grassy Hill near the powerline easement, and is heading in a southerly direction towards Colo Heights.The fire is currently 9 hectares in size and is not yet controlled. Crews are working on the ground supported by aircraft.Stay informed because conditions could change. Follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan.Watch out for emergency services personnel and follow their directions.Roads may close without warning.Stay up to date on bush fires in your area by checking Hazards Near Me, the #RFS website: https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/ or by calling the RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.